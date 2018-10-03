Angles of Assisi will have no adoption fees this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - A skincare company is trying to find homes for animals displaced by Hurricane Florence, and a local shelter has been chosen to help.

From October 5 through October 7, Angels of Assisi will waive all adoption fees.

The adoption fees are being covered by PRAI beauty, a cruelty-free skincare company, as part of their Free the Shelters campaign during National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

Three shelters were chosen as a part of this campaign were chosen because of their help with the Humane Society of the United States in efforts to rescue animals displaced by Hurricane Florence.

Together the three shelters have more than 900 animals.

Two other shelters were chosen for the event -- The McKamey Animal Center and the Williamson County Animal Shelter, both in Tennessee.

Free the Shelters is an international campaign that has found homes for close to 4,000 animals in 16 states and Canada.

