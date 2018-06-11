Appalachian Power announces plans for new electric substation

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va.- - Appalachian Power is looking to improve electric service for industrial customers in the Botetourt County area

The company wants to build a new electric substation for customers in the Greenfield Industrial Park area.

Hopefully, it will be up and running in 2020. Appalachian Power said the electric substation will better serve current and future power needs. It held an open house Monday to explain the new facility and why it is needed.

"We look at how many customers are served by a particular substation. We look at what those needs are. Residential customers use electricity a lot different than what an industrial customer would be using. They may be using a 24-hour-a-day power requirement," said John Shepelwich.

The substation still needs to be approved by the county.

