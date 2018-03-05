Appalachian Power working to restore power to 7,200 customers

Appalachian Power crews are working around the clock to restore power to the thousands of customers who lost it during the recent wind storm.

As of Monday morning, about 7,200 customers are without power in Virginia. That's down from a peak of 75,000.

Most of the customers who are still in the dark have been impacted by smaller outages. These outages are less of a priority for the company, since each repair would only restore power to a handful of customers, compared with thousands.

More than 1,300 crew members are working Monday to restore service.

In the Roanoke, Rocky Mount, Moneta, Fieldale, Stuart, Lynchburg and Lovingston areas, restoration should be complete by midnight, according to Appalachian Power. Scattered outages could continue past the deadline if additional issues or problems are discovered during the restoration process.

However, the vast majority of customers could see their power restored sooner.

