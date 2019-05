HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Halifax County deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who robbed a dollar store.

The armed robbery happened Sunday night at a Dollar General in the Volens area. Surveillance footage shows them breaking in by smashing the front glass.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff's Office at 434-476-3339 or the Crime Line at 434-476-8445.

