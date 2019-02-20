Authorities ask for public's help after break-in at Pittsylvania County business

Authorities are searching for several suspects they say are wanted in connection to breaking and entering a Pittsylvania County business last week.

According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Gun's, Gear and Ammo located at 13278 Martinsville Highway in Cascade on Feb. 13.

Deputies say a car was used to break into the business. They also believe one of the suspects may have sustained lower extremity injuries during the incident.

Authorities are searching for the man shown in the photos above. Anyone with additional information that leads to a conviction and arrest could receive a $1,000 reward.

