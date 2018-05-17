Authorities asking for help to find missing Virginia man

MARION, Va. - The Marion VA Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 61-year-old man.

Robert Marshall Williams was last seen about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Orchard Towers Apartments in Marion.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall with graying hair, blue eyes and a full beard.

He was wearing a dark-colored robe and sandals and using a cane to aid his mobility.

Anyone with information on Williams is asked to contact the Smyth County Sheriff's Department at 276-783-7204 or the Marion Police Department at 276-783-8145.



