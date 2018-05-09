Authorities release identity of Virginia man killed in deputy-involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. - A Castlewood, Virginia man has been identified as the person killed by officers in Washington County on Tuesday night.

Deputies said they recognized 37-year-old Phillip Cameron Gibson II and the vehicle from a larceny reported Monday.

Gibson fled a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit.

Tuesday night, he pulled a weapon and pointed it at officers, according to Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman.

That's when deputies fired, shooting and killing Gibson.

"I expect my people to go home every night. We're in a dangerous job as it is. To confront some of these people who do have handguns, I do expect my people to protect themselves," said Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman.

Gibson has 23 felony convictions ranging from aggravated assault to grand larceny and gun charges, according to records provided by the Sheriff's Office.

Virginia State Police will turn a report over to the commonwealth's attorney upon completing their investigation.

