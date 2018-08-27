Authorities respond to crash involving school bus

ALTAVISTA, Va. - Authorities responded to a crash involving a school bus around 12:30 Monday afternoon, according to the Altavista Fire Department.

When they arrived, officials found the school bus in the median of US-29 South and the other vehicle on the road's shoulder, both with moderate damage.

The school bus was a demo version, so it was not associated with any local school system and no children were on board.

One person was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

