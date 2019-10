GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - A Grayson County man is wanted after authorities say he ran away when deputies tried to arrest him.

According to deputies, they tried to arrest Christopher Robbins on Wednesday night. He reportedly escaped and ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 276-773-3241.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.