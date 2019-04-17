Authorities searching for thief they say stole box trailer from Hillsville business

HILLSVILLE, Va. - Authorities are searching for a thief they say stole a box trailer from a Hillsville business.

The thief allegedly stole the enclose, white 1999 Haulmark trailer from a business on South Main Street in Hillsville on Friday.

Officers say the trailer has Harley Davidson stickers and a large yellow sticker that says "Watch Out For Motorcycles" on the back.

In the video, the suspect can be seen trying to steal a trailer from the left side of the building, but then steals the trailer on the right side of the building and then drives south on Rt. 52.

Anyone with information is asked to call

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.