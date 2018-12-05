Bath Combined Court evacuated due to bomb threat

BATH COUNTY, Va. - The Bath Combined Court was evacuated Wednesday due to a an email about a possible bomb in the courthouse, according to the Bath County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says the clerk for the courthouse received an email about a possible bomb inside the building and then notified police around 12:20 p.m.

The building was evacuated and searched by the Bath County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police with a bomb-sniffing K-9, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the courthouse was closed for the rest of the day, and no device was discovered.

