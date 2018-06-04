BBB warns summer job-seekers to look out for scammers

ROANOKE, Va. - As school ends and summer begins, many people are looking for summertime jobs, but the Better Business Bureau is warning you that scammers are trying to take advantage of people looking for seasonal work.

Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of the BBB Serving Western Virginia, said you should research the business first, as some scammers will use names similar to reputable companies to trick you.

Also don't pay upfront fees. No legitimate job offer will ask you to pay for background checks, credit reports or administrative fees before an interview.

Be careful when responding to emails. Don't click on any links in emails until you confirm it came from a legitimate source.

"If someone gives you a job sight unseen, you don't fill out applications, you don't actually meet anybody face to face, you can't really find much about the company, those are not going to be legitimate offers of employment,” Wheeler said.

According to Careerbuilder, 41 percent of employers plan to hire seasonal workers this summer.

