Bedford authorities searching for two men in connection to attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who allegedly attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl.

Bedford authorities received a call around 5 p.m. Friday from Hales Ford Road. The caller said two men tried to kidnap his daughter

According to the caller, the girl was riding her bike when two men in a white two door car pulled up behind her. The passenger got out of the car and threw her and her bike in the back seat.

Authorities say the car then pulled away and was driven about 100 yards when the girl yelled that if they didn't let her out, she would call police.

The men then stopped, pulled her and her bike out of the car and sped off.

Authorities say the girl then ran into the woods and called her dad to tell him what happened.

The girl told authorities that the car was a white two door sedan with white hubcaps, with a red stripe down the center of the hubcaps. She says the steering wheel of the car had a red cover on it.

The driver is described by the girl as being a man in his late 20s or early 30s with black gloves, blue jeans, a blue shirt and blonde hair.

The girl described the passenger as having his hair short on the sides and long on the top. She also said one of his eyebrows appeared to be shaved off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff's office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

