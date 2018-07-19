BJ's gives $50,000 to feed hungry kids in Southwest Virginia

Carrie Heddings, general manager, BJ’s Wholesale Club in Roanoke (right) presents a $50,000 donation from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation to Pamela Irvine, president and CEO, Feeding America Southwest Virginia (left) on July 19, 2018 to…

ROANOKE, Va. - BJ's Wholesale Club donated $50,000 to Feeding America Southwest Virginia on Thursday as the store gears up for its Roanoke grand opening this fall.

According to BJ's, this donation is going toward the Hunger-Free Summer Feeding Programs at Feeding America Southwest Virginia. The focus of the program is to provide children in the region with fresh and nutritious food.

The $50,000 grant will allow the Hunger-Free Summer Feeding Programs and the Cafe to Grow food truck to increase the number of meals they serve to area children. This is the second grant BJ's has given to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

One in six children in the Southwest Virginia area is at risk of hunger, according to Pamela Irvine, CEO and president of BJ's Charitable Foundation.

The new BJ's will be located at 1507 Hershberger Road NW in the Crossroads Shopping Center.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.