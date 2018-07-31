Bland County man hits the jackpot

BLAND COUNTY, Va. - A Bland County man literally hit the jackpot earlier this month.

William Harner, of Ceres, Virginia, won $100,000 on July 18 at the Circle K on South Scenic Highway in Bland County.

He decided to spend an extra dollar for Power Play, which doubled his winnings, taking his prize from $50,000 to $100,000.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.