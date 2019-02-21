Bland County receives nearly $500,000 to improve internet service

BLAND COUNTY, Va. - Nearly a half-million dollars has been awarded to Bland County for broadband deployment.

Rep. Morgan Griffith announced Thursday that the Appalachian Regional Commission is giving the county $459,764.

“Access to reliable broadband is critical for participation in the 21st century economy,” said Griffith. “Today’s announcement of $459,764 for broadband deployment is great news. It will provide a significant boost to economic development and open doors to new opportunities for the people of Bland County.”

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.