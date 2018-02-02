Body found at bottom of Lovers Leap overlook

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - Authorities found a body at the base of the Lovers Leap overlook on Thursday, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

On Tuesday, crews found the car of 62-year-old missing man Phillip Lilly about 500 feet below the overlook.

On Thursday, searchers descended mountainside at the entrance of Fred Clifton Park, which was a different access point from what they used to recover the vehicle.

Crews found the body at about 4 p.m., several hundred feet below where VDOT employees first discovered the vehicle on Monday, said Smith.

By 7 p.m. Thursday, the body had been lifted from the mountain.

“At this point, the body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy and identification,” Smith said.

The medical examiner’s findings will play a significant role in determining if foul play exists, according to the sheriff.

