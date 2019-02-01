Henry County bus driver, aide, face federal charges after authorities say they assaulted a minor

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Henry County bus driver and a bus aide have been indicted and arrested after police say the two assaulted a minor, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

On December 5, authorities received a complaint about a 10-year-old being assaulted while riding a Henry County school bus.

After the investigation, the sheriff's office determined that the bus driver, 70-year-old Margaret Thomas, assaulted the minor twice on November 15.

Authorities say the bus aide, 70-year-old Carolyn Noel, assaulted the victim on October 26 and twice on November 15. The minor didn't sustain any injuries as a result of the alleged incidents.

Thomas was indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury on two counts of assault and battery. She was arrested on Wednesday and released on a $2,500 bond.

Noel was indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury on three counts of assault and battery. She was arrested Thursday and released on a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.