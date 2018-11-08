Campbell County man to spend 15 years in prison for shooting father to death

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A man from Campbell County will spend 15 years in prison for killing his father.

A judge sentenced Tyler Staples for the second-degree murder of John Staples on Wednesday.

Tyler Staples pled guilty to the crime earlier this year.

In addition to the prison time, he will be on supervised probation for three years and must stay out of trouble for another 20 years after that.

John Staples died of multiple gunshot wounds in December of last year.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.