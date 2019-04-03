Campbell County overwhelmingly votes in favor of Timberlake Watershed Improvement District

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Voters in Campbell County overwhelmingly voted in favor of the Timberlake Watershed Improvement District on Tuesday.

The special election was held to decide if the Timberlake Watershed Improvement District would be created. Properties with a shoreline on Timberlake, Buffalo Creek, Waterlick Creek and Brown's Creek will be included.

A tax on real estate could also be assessed on properties in the district as well.

Residents voted either yes or no on this question: Shall a watershed improvement district be created of the lands described below and lying in the County of Campbell, Virginia?

The unofficial results of the precincts reporting are that 119 voters responded 'Yes' while 13 voters responded 'No'.

Results show more than 90 percent of voters agreed to for the Timberlake Watershed Improvement District to be established.

In a week from today, April 9, the polls will open again for the county to vote on a meal tax.

Residents will vote either yes or no on this question: Shall the Campbell County Board of Supervisors be authorized to implement a meals tax on prepared food and beverages sold outside the limits of the Towns of Altavista and Brookneal in an amount not to exceed 4%, such funds to be directed to support government services to include schools and capital projects?

