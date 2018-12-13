Campbell County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

The Sheriff's Office says that the boy, Cohl Hite, was reported missing Thursday by his family. He was last seen near Sunburst Road and Route 460 at 7:45 a.m.

Hite is described as being around 5 feet 4 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has braces on his top teeth and was last seen wearing the jacket in the attached photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.