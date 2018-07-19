Car thief arrested for Bland County hit-and-run after K-9 tracks him for 2 miles, police say

BLAND COUNTY, Va. - A 30-year-old man is in custody after authorities said he crashed a car he stole in Ohio on Interstate 77 on Wednesday evening.

The incident began at about 5 p.m. when a 2003 Toyota Corolla traveling north on I-77 changed lanes and collided with a tractor-trailer at mile marker 66, just shy of the entrance to the East River Mountain Tunnel.

The Toyota then ran off the left side of the interstate into the median, while the tractor-trailer pulled off on the right shoulder.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Corolla, Josh D. Hickman, of New Jersey, ran away.

Multiple agencies -- including Virginia State Police Aviation, two tactical team members and the K-9 team of Trooper Cameron Keesling and his bloodhound, Jackson -- responded to the scene.

Jackson tracked Hickman for about two miles, from the crash scene to where Hickman was hiding under a bridge near Exit 64 on I-77.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., troopers took Hickman into custody without incident.

Further investigation revealed the Corolla had been reported stolen earlier that same morning in Ohio.

State police charged Hickman with one felony count of hit-and-run and possession of stolen property.

He is also wanted by New Jersey authorities.

Hickman was transported to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.