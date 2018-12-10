Carroll County gets covered in snow

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - The snow has continued to fall like this since early this morning... that means a lot of places will be closed tomorrow morning, including Carroll, Grayson and Wythe county schools.

No matter how many trucks came by, or how many passes they did, there was no way to keep roads clear in Carroll County because the snow wouldn't stop.

"It's pretty rough, so far. I mean the roads are pretty rough but it ain't horrible. I've seen it worse," said Seth Myers of Hillsville.

There are areas here that have at least 15 inches of snow. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says despite the snow totals, they haven't had to respond to any major incidents.

We've also seen a lot of AEP crews in the area, ready to respond to any power outages.

