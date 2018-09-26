Cashier held at gunpoint at Amherst County convenience store, video shows

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery it says took place at a convenience store Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday when a man entered the Triangle Market convenience store in Madison Heights, according to authorities. The man reportedly showed a gun and demanded money from the register.

According to the Sheriff's Office, no one was hurt and the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In surveillance footage, the man is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and brown pants with a gas mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

