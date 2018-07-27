Source of Patrick County explosion determined

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have announced they have determined what caused an explosion at a Patrick County manufacturing facility earlier this week.

All three people who were hospitalized because of the explosion at Thomas Industrial Fabrication in Woolwine, Virginia, have since been released.

The cause of the explosion is believed to be liquid oxygen that was held in a foam cooler with rags inside of the cooler and was used to freeze parts before they were used by the facility, according to Steve Allen, Patrick County's emergency services coordinator.

The cooler was last used around 9:30 a.m. and the explosion occurred around 12:30 p.m.

Allen said the employees were using a grinder and a welder right before the explosion occurred.

The damage to the building is believed to be around $250,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.

