Charges pending against 18-year-old after deadly Virginia motorcycle crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. - A 55-year-old Virginia man died in a motorcycle crash late Sunday night in Tazewell County.

The crash happened Sunday at 11:40 p.m. on Route 16 near Plum Creek.

A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on Route 16 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Honda Shadow motorcycle going south, according to police.

The motorcyclist, Glenn Muncy, 55, of Atkins, Va., died at the scene, while the other driver, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

Muncy was wearing a helmet.

Charges are pending against the 18-year-old, and the crash remains under investigation.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.