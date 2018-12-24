Christmas Farm open for business despite Hurricane Michael damage

BOONES MILL, Va. - Right now, hundreds of cars packed full of smiling faces are heading to a place that's become a Christmastime staple in the Roanoke Valley.

A Boones Mill man started the Christmas Farm more than two decades ago -- and it's been bringing people joy ever since.

Drive a couple of miles down a windy road in Boones Mill, and you'll find a vibrant display that breaks up the darkness.

The Christmas Farm sits on 7 acres of land, complete with more than 600,000 lights, a 48-foot-tall tree dancing to music, snowflakes, bubbles and treats -- oh, and of course the big man in red.

"(This is) something you're not going to find elsewhere in some of the neighborhoods," said Christine Lawson.

That was the mission Raymond Jones, the owner of the Christmas Farm, set out on more than 20 years ago. His extravagant Christmas displays started in a spirit of competition -- battling a co-worker to see who could win a contest.

"So I won it, and then we argued who was going to win it the next year and I won it again.. and I won it four years in a row," said Jones.

And every year since "it just got bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger."

As the display grows, so do the crowds.

People make the Christmas Farm a holiday tradition, driving hours and sometimes waiting in hourlong lines just to drive through and see the land lit up.

Jones and veterans from Healing Strides who volunteer to help him start setting out the lights in October.

But this year, he got a later start than normal.

"(I) didn't think we were actually going to have it this year," said Jones.

Remnants of Hurricane Michael caused extreme flooding to Back Creek that took down trees and wiped out a bridge on Jones' property -- the bridge that 7,000 cars passed over to see the lights last year.

With the help of generous contractors and volunteers, Jones was able to get Christmas Farm back in action without a minute to spare.

"Thanksgiving I was tearing boards off the foundation for the bridge to get people in here, that's how close we cut it," said Jones.

Despite the extra time and money added onto an already time-consuming and expensive endeavor, Jones still puts the show on for free -- only asking for donations to support veterans.

"'People say, 'Why do you do it?' and it's like, 'Well, because I'm crazy and I like seeing people smile," said Jones.

It's a Christmas tradition that shines brighter every year and brings hope to thousands during the holidays.

