Colonial Elementary is now a Blue Ribbon School

ROANOKE, Va. - A Botetourt County elementary school is getting national recognition. Colonial Elementary School is now a Blue Ribbon School for its academic excellence. The school celebrated with a special ceremony Wednesday.

There was also a blue ribbon flag-raising ceremony. The principal says this award is a true honor.

"Grit and determination, not settling for less then students' best helping them to believe in themselves more than they did before, and my teachers do that. They work so hard, day in and day out," said Tammy Riggs, principal at Colonial Elementary.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.