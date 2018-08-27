Community members helping rebuild SpiritHorse Shenandoah Valley

RAPHINE, Va. - After weeks of planning and fundraising, SpiritHorse Shenandoah Valley has begun construction on its new barn, due to a fire that destroyed its barn.

"We are pitching in and doing what we can; every little bit helps,” said Mark Cline, volunteer.

The process has been delayed due to rain and this week’s goal is to complete the framework.

“We have reached enough to do the outside framework and to get it under roof and to create a place to have dry lessons and that will help,” said Edwin Zwart, president of SpiritHorse Shenandoah Valley.

Cline and other volunteers are here during the first phase of construction and the arrival of the recently purchased materials.

"It's a process and it has been a long process and it's all about the healing. The horses were about the healing and coming out here and making this happen and (we are) helping lend a hand,” said Cline.

Cline says when he heard news of the fire it hit close to home and wanted to help.

"I have had two major fires myself and if you have never had a fire, you don't know what it’s like,"he said. It always seems like it only happens to other people, but when you become a member of the club you want to do anything you can to help others," Cline said.

Despite the progress SpirirtHorse Shenandoah Valley has made, they still have a way to go.

The free therapeutic riding center's daily operation costs remain a priority and it's asking for the community's help.

"One horse to feed and take care of with vet bills is about $450 a month and with 12 horses that is quite a bit," Zwart said.

Fall lessons are scheduled to resume Sept.10 for all current students, as they continue to rebuild.

"It's a big project and if there is anyone else out there that can lend a hand and pick up a hammer, come on out. They need the help," said Cline.





