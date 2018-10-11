Conditions in Wythe County slowly improve after major flooding throughout the day

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - Weather conditions in Wythe County have continued to improve since Thursday morning, when flooding and heavy rain prompted school administrators to cancel classes for Wythe County Public Schools.

Emergency officials said, as of noon, about a dozen roads across the county remained closed or covered by high water. They urged residents to use caution if they needed to travel Thursday night.

A representative for Wythe County Public Schools said school officials were still assessing road conditions and consulting with VDOT to determine if classes will resume Friday on a regular schedule. She said they will make a decision by Friday at 6am at the latest.



