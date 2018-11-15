People across the region could be without power for days, according to AEP crews

GALAX, Va. - Because of the ice storm, people across Southwest Virginia may be in the dark until the end of the weekend, according to Appalachian Power crews.

Crews have told customers in Patrick, Carroll, Floyd and Grayson counties that power may not be restored until Saturday, or even Sunday, in some areas.

Before it got dark in Galax, 10 News drove around to assess the damage. There are trees down in yards, some are even blocking roadways.

Many trees had large amounts of ice on them, but most roadways were okay to drive on.

Families living on Allen Lane in Galax are in the dark tonight -- and one of the reasons is a huge tree blocking part of the road.

The tree is on top of a power line, stretching all the way to a house on the street. There are plenty of other downed trees across the county.

This area also got the most ice accumulation overnight.

Thursday morning, Appalachian Power crews were out along with contract workers from Kingsport, Tennessee working to restore power.

At one point, there were about 30,000 customers in the Woodlawn area without power. AEP says they're working as hard as they can to bring back the light.

"Now is not soon enough but the guys are working hard. We got a lot of trouble along the Woodlawn and Floyd area. I would hope that everything would be back on Saturday," said Jerry Leonard, Safety and Health Coordinator for Appalachian Power, Christiansburg District.

There are 73 tree crews in the area to help remove trees from power lines.

According to staff. the Hampton Inn Hotel in Galax is filling up with people who need a warm place to stay for the night.

10 News caught up with an Appalachian Power crew working to restore power.

The crew says if you see where they are working and the road is blocked, it’s best to stay out the way. They also want to remind people to not pick up any power lines themselves while cleaning up.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, around 34,000 customers in our area are without power.

