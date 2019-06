TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. - Tazewell County is offering a reward after people discovered hundreds of tires dumped on the side of Clinch Mountain.

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office says that due to this being a deliberate act of illegal dumping, the county's Board of Supervisors has authorized a $500 reward.

Those with information can call 276-988-0645 and leave a message for Lt. Hankins. Callers can remain anonymous.

