Couple rescued from James River after capsizing canoe

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Crews have successfully rescued a couple stuck on the James River near the Botetourt County and Rockbridge County line.

According to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, a couple capsized their canoe, resulting in a back injury. They were not able to get the water out of the canoe to go any farther downstream.

The couple entered the river through the Alpine River Access.

Crews say the couple is fine and did not have to go to the hospital.

