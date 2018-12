CRAIG COUNTY, Va. - A car crash has knocked out service to Craig County's 911 line, according to county officials.

If you need to reach the Craig County Sheriff's Office, call 540-864-5127 on a landline or 540-509-0768 with a cell phone.

Once the phone lines are restored, the 911 line will be functioning properly. According to Verizon, that should be around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the crash happened on Rt. 311.

