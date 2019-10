Police say this picture is of a man who used the stolen credit card at Target in Christiansburg.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. - Police are asking for your help to identify this man.

He used a credit card that was stolen during a burglary in Wytheville at the Target in Christiansburg, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

Police say that they "really need to identify this guy."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 276-223-3300.

