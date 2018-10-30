Crews on the scene of Montvale house fire

MONTVALE, Va. - Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Montvale, according to Bedford County officials.

Authorities say the more than home is on Goose Creek Valley Road near the One Faith Fellowship Church.

According to crews on the scene, one person was home and had to jump from the second floor to escape the fire. They did not have to be taken to the hospital.

Authorities say that a dog died due to the fire.

Crews say the home was more than 100-years-old, and that the family lost everything in the fire.

