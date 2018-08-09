Danville man attacks officer, ends up tased in attempt to escape custody

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man escaped from police custody while being transported from a hospital to jail.

Raven Juowane Miller, 28, forcefully escaped while he was in transit from Sovah Health to the Danville City Jail, police say.

Police say Miller was taken into custody on Wednesday at a traffic stop. During the arrest, he told officers that he swallowed an illegal drug and needed medical attention.

Police took Miller to Sovah Health for treatment, where he remained in the custody of Danville police. He was in the process of leaving the hospital after treatment when he escaped while officers were putting him in a police vehicle, according to police.

Miller was handcuffed and was being put into the police vehicle when he assaulted one of the officers and ran away, according to police. Authorities say a backup officer used a taser, which did not prevent Miller from escaping.

Police say Miller ran from the scene in the direction of Paxton Ave. Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter.

After a short door-to-door search in the 1200 block of Paxton Avenue, police say he was located hiding inside of a residence and taken into custody at approximately just before noon.

Miller was transported to the Danville City Jail and is currently housed under no bond.

Miller was also charged with felony escape custody by force, felony assault on police and felony obstruction of justice. He was originally wanted for violation of parole, violation of probation and failure to appear.

Authorities say the arresting officers were not injured and did not seek medical treatment.

