Danville outage affects more than 3,000

DANVILLE, Va. - A power outage that started late Thursday morning has affected more than 3,000 people in Danville.

Danville officials estimate that power will be restored no earlier than 8 p.m. due to the weather.

The outage, which has impacted 3,368 people, includes Westover Drive from Piedmont Drive to Linden Lane and on Riverside Drive from Windsor Heights subdivision to Parkway Drive.

The outage happened when a tree fell across a power line on Woodlawn Drive and snapped the top of a utility pole.

Westover Drive will be blocked to through traffic until crews finish fixing the pole. Traffic is being detoured at Ingram Road and Church Ave.

