Dead man found behind Martinsville church, police say

Police found a dead man behind a church in Martinsville Thursday afternoon, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

According to police, they received a call about the man lying behind the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church around 4:30 on Thursday afternoon. They say when they arrived, they discovered that the man was dead.

Police say they believe the man was in his mid-40s.

At this time, police say they do not have a cause of death.

Authorities say the man's body will be taken to the Roanoke medical examiner's office.

The man's name will not be released until next of kin is notified, according to police.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.