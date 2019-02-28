Department of Education decides Alleghany schools didn't cook books

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - The state Department of Education has decided Alleghany schools did not cook the books, despite being accused by a school board member of doing exactly that.

Donnie Kern sent a secret report to the department, state police and others claiming Alleghany school administrators stole, acted fraudulently and hired underperforming teachers.

On Monday night, the superintendent defended his operation with thousands of pages of audits.

State leaders agree with the audits and say this matter is now closed.

Kern was also officially scolded by the board for his behavior, specifically referring to special education students with a slur.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.