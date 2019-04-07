Deputies say two arrests connected to North Carolina homicide investigation

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - Deputies say two people are behind bars without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail Saturday night, suspected of homicide.

These arrests come three days after a body was found in the Pine Ridge community of Grayson County, which Surry County, N.C. authorities began to investigate.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, as well as multiple sheriff's offices in Virginia and North Carolina.

No details have been released on the cause of death, or the identity of the body found, but the investigation is ongoing.

