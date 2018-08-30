Deputies seize narcotics, drug paraphernalia from Martinsville home after undercover operation

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Deputies seized narcotics and drug paraphernalia from a Henry County home after an undercover operation, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say several people were home at the time deputies executed a search warrant for the home at 271 Figsboro Road in Martinsville.

Deputies say a small amount of narcotics, paraphernalia and cash were taken from the home and will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science Laboratory for the Western District of Virginia for analysis.

After the analysis is complete, authorities say they will seek indictments against anyone involved with the distribution of drugs.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751.

