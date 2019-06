WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - Nearly seven months after being hurt during a shootout at a Greyhound bus station, Wythe County Deputy Jacob Goins has finished rehab.

On Nov. 14, Goins, 26, was part of the search for an armed robbery suspect.

He found the suspect, Olajuwon Murphy, 22, at a bus station.

Murphy shot and injured Goins, and Murphy then was shot and killed.

Goins was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

