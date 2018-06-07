Deputy uses Narcan to save Wise County baby after opioid overdose

WISE COUNTY, Va. - After an accidental opioid overdose, an 11-month-old baby girl in Wise County is expected to live thanks to a deputy's actions, according to WCYB.

Deputy Dalton Cress used Narcan, an opioid reversal drug, to save her after she reportedly overdosed on unattended suboxone pills.

The NBC affiliate reports that Wise County officers have been carrying Narcan for almost two years and this incident marked the fourth time a county deputy has had to use the drug.

"It started working within a minute. I could already tell her breathing was better. She did react to it to it when I put it up to her nose. She had a slight reaction, so that let me know she was alert and she was still breathing," Cress told WCYB.

Cress told News 5 the child's condition is improving and she is expected to recover, as the sheriff's department and social services continue their investigation.

