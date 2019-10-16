Details on Operation Trap Door, which netted 'record' drug, gun roundup

DUBLIN, Va. - Authorities are set to give details on Operation Trap Door, which they say resulted in a record-setting drug roundup and several arrests.

According to Virginia State Police, two regional drug task forces seized meth, cocaine, fentanyl, illegal prescription drugs and illegal guns as part of the operation, which spanned several counties.

Authorities will announce arrests that happened as a result of the operation as well as details on the seizures related to the operation during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Representatives from the City of Galax Police, Town of Pulaski Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Wythe County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office, Carroll County Commonwealth's Attorney Office Pulaski County Commonwealth's Attorney and Wythe County Commonwealth's Attorney will be in attendance.

