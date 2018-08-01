Downpour leaves inches of water in downtown Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. - A brief downpour Monday night left several inches of water covering parts of the road in downtown Wytheville and even getting into a store on East Main Street.

Vernon Gingerich had to do some quick cleaning to his store.

“I had about 12 to 14 inches of water right outside the store and some of the water seeped in through the door, said Gingerich, the store's owner.

Gingerich had just left home for the day when he was called to return.

"Probably about an hour after I left the store is when the storm came. A friend of mine contacted me and say we have water," Gingerich said.

But thankfully, there wasn’t any damage to any of the indoor furniture or patio sets.

“We have American-made hardwood furniture that is sealed and coated with a very good finish that is resistant to moisture”.

Pictures taken by a viewer shows just how much rain the area around Dutch Boy Furniture on East Main received. Gingerich has been at this location for four years and says he’s seen this type of flooding before.

“I think there was one time it was like that one time before. A few other times it some up to the door,” he said.

Even businesses nearby are saying the same.

“But when it rains hard like it did yesterday, you see the flooding as you did. That’s normal. Every year or two to see that type of flooding come through here when you have heavy rains,” said Ronald Reeves at Reeves7 Computer Sales and Service.

Gingerich says he plans to protect his store by trying to seal up his front door better so there won’t be any more water coming in.

Town officials say its hard to tell how much water was in the area because their water gauges are down at the moment.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.