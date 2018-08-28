Driver charged after school bus overturns in Wythe County

WYTHVILLE, Va. - Police say no children were on a bus that overturned Monday morning.

The crash happened in the 600 block of Sheffey School Road, outside the entrance to Sheffey Elementary School, according to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office.

Teresa Groseclose, the bus driver, suffered minor injuries and was charged with failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

The bus was going west when it exited the highway to the right, hit a tree and culvert and overturned to its side.

