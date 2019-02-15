Driver taken to hospital after driving into Bedford church

BEDFORD, Va. - A driver has been taken to the hospital after authorities say he crashed into a Bedford church.

Authorities say the crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Longwood Avenue when the driver was heading east, lost control and drove through a cemetery before hitting the sanctuary at Longwood Avenue Baptist Church.

The 46-year-old driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

There were people inside the church but no one was hurt.

