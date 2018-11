BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - The holiday season is in full swing in southwest Virginia, and this Botetourt County library is ready to celebrate.

On Monday, December 3, the Eagle Rock Library will be hosting their 2nd Annual Tree Lighting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be a potluck dinner, pictures with Santa, Christmas themed balloon animals, local craft vendors and more.

People who want to participate are encouraged to bring a dish to share.

