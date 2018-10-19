Eight indicted on drug charges in Amherst County after months-long operation

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Eight people have been indicted on drug charges in Amherst County on Wednesday as part of a months-long pursuit, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

The charges are all tied to the possession, distribution or conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin or fentanyl.

The following have been arrested as a part of Operation Continued Pursuit -- 35-year-old Martikus Mosley, 35-year-old George Goin, 58-year-old Velma Goard, 30-year-old David Martin, 30-year-old Scott Viar, 30-year-old Andrew Simpson, 52-year-old James Mullen and 30-year-old James Jones.

Mosley was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to distribute an imitation of a controlled substance; Martin and Mullen were indicted on one count of possession of a controlled substance and Goin, Goard, Via, Simpson and Jones have all been indicted on one or more counts distribution of a controlled substance.

The operation was a joint effort between Amherst County Sheriff's Office, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, the Lynchburg Police Department and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.